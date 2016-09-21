King meets world leaders in New York

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah held in New York on Tuesday several meetings with heads of states and delegations participating in the 71st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

His Majesty met with Spanish King Felipe VI over relations between the two kingdoms and ways to develop them in all fields, as well as the latest regional developments, according to a Royal Court statement.

Separately, the Monarch met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and discussed with him the latest developments in the region.

Both leaders called for intensifying coordination between key stakeholders in the international community to address the various regional crises and reach solutions that guarantee restoration of security and stability for the hot spots in the neighbourhood.

King Abdullah and Sisi exchanged views on means that would contribute to reaching a comprehensive, political solution to the Syrian crisis, which ends the suffering of the Syrian people.

They also went over efforts to resume peace negotiations between the Palestinians and the Israelis, the statement added.

As for efforts to fight extremism, both leaders stressed the importance of intensifying these efforts to eradicate such a threat to the security of the entire world.

They also discussed the outcomes of His Majesty’s recent visit to Cairo, and how best to build on the subsequent meetings of both countries’ officials to foster bilateral relations, especially at the economic level.

The King held a third meeting with President of the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia Gjorge Ivanov, with whom he discussed bilateral ties and the latest developments in the Middle East.

Talks focused on the unrest in Syria, its repercussions on the region and the world and endeavours to reach a final solution to the crisis, as well as efforts to fight terrorism through a comprehensive approach.

At his meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May, talks concentrated on several issues, foremost of which are the latest developments in the region, especially the Syrian crisis and the future of the Palestinian-Israeli peace negotiations.

His Majesty highlighted the importance of joining the international community’s efforts aimed at reaching a political solution to Syria’s crisis, which ends the suffering of its people and stops refugee influxes, the statement added.

He also stressed the need to enhance international cooperation to uproot extremist organisations that threaten the security and stability of the region and the world.

For her part, May commended Jordan’s efforts to preserve the Middle East’s security and stability, and to work out solutions to regional crises.

Meanwhile, His Majesty’s meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg focused on ways to enhance bilateral relations in all fields, especially under partnership ties between the Kingdom and the EU, as well as regional and international challenges and means to alleviate their repercussions on the world’s security and stability.

In his encounter with Prime Minister of the Republic of Kosovo Isa Mustafa, King Abdullah reviewed ways to boost ties, in addition to building on the outcomes of his visit to Pristina in November of last year.

Mustafa voiced his country’s willingness to expand fields of cooperation with the Kingdom, and praised Jordan’s role in enhancing regional security and stability.

The King also met with Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha where they discussed ways to increase commercial exchange and boost joint investments, in addition to the international efforts exerted in the war on terror.

Separately, King Abdullah’s meeting with World Bank President Jim Yong Kim focused on Jordan’s relations with the international institution and ways to enhance them, especially in the light of development and economic programme agreements the Kingdom is implementing in cooperation with the bank.

In this regard, the Monarch voiced Jordan’s appreciation for the bank’s efforts aimed at supporting the national economy and helping the Kingdom realise its envisioned development goals.

UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon hosted a lunch banquet in honour of the King and other heads of states and delegations participating in the event.