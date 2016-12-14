King, Moroccan monarch discuss ties, region

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday received a telephone call from King Mohammed VI of Morocco, during which both leaders discussed regional events and challenges, as well as the latest developments in the Middle East and the world.

King Abdullah and the Moroccan monarch also went over cooperation between Amman and Rabat, and means to enhance them at all levels, according to a Royal Court statement.

Jordan is set to host the 2017 Arab summit, slated for late March. The meeting comes as the Arab world is entangled in bloody conflicts and civil wars and facing a serious terror threat.

Jordan and Morocco are seen as being among the few survivors of the so-called Arab Spring popular revolts, which saw four regime changes.