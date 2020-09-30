You are here

Home » Local » King mourns passing of Emir Sheikh Sabah

King mourns passing of Emir Sheikh Sabah

Royal Hashemite Court announces 40 days of mourning

By JT - Sep 30,2020 - Last updated at Sep 30,2020

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday took to Twitter to mourn the passing of Kuwait Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah. 

"We lost an older brother and a wise leader who loved Jordan, Kuwait Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, may his soul rest in peace. He was an exceptional leader, a prince of humanity and morality,” His Majesty wrote.

“The Emir dedicated his life to serve his country and the people. In his good efforts, he never ceased to make each and every effort towards pan-Arabism, We console ourselves and brotherly Kuwaiti people over this tragic loss," the King tweeted in Arabic.

Meanwhile, the Royal Hashemite Court is mourning the passing of Sheikh Sabah.

By His Majesty King Abdullah’s orders, the Royal Hashemite Court has announced 40 days of mourning over Sheikh Sabah’s passing, as of Tuesday, according to a Royal Court statement.

The Royal Hashemite Court expressed its deepest sympathies of King Abdullah and the people of Jordan, as they stand with the people of Kuwait in these difficult times.

