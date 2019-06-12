King orders measures to reduce prices of medication

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday issued directives to take immediate measures to reduce the prices of medication, stressing that “when it comes to Jordanians’ health and their medication, there can be no compromises”.

Speaking at a meeting with Prime Minister Omar Razzaz, Health Minister Saad Jaber and Jordan Food and Drug Administration Director Hayel Obeidat, King Abdullah said the current situation of drug prices cannot continue, calling for urgent action to address distortions, according to a Royal Court statement.

Adviser to His Majesty for Communication and Coordination Bisher Al Khasawneh and Adviser to His Majesty for Policies and Media Kamal Al Nasser attended the meeting.