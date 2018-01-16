You are here
King to partake in three-way summit in Cyprus
By JT - Jan 16,2018 - Last updated at Jan 16,2018
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday will participate in the Tripartite Summit hosted by Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, according to a Royal Court statement.
During the three-way summit, the leaders will discuss prospects of joint cooperation between Jordan , Cyprus and Greece and the current developments in the Middle East, in addition to signing a number of bilateral and trilateral agreements and memorandums in various areas and sectors, such as renewable energy, economy, health, agriculture, higher education, culture and maritime navigation.
The summit, in which Jordan will be taking part for the first time, constitutes a “fundamental pillar for closer strategic cooperation between Jordan, Cyprus and Greece at different levels, therefore it contributes to reinforcing joint action and serves the interests of citizens in these countries”, the statement said.
The delegation accompanying His Majesty will include Prime Minister Hani Mulki, Royal Court Chief Fayez Tarawneh, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Imad Fakhoury and Energy Minister Saleh Kharabsheh.
