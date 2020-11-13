King to participate in Bloomberg New Economy Forum on November 16

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah is scheduled to participate, on November 16, in the 2020 Bloomberg New Economy Forum, which will be held virtually between 16 and 19 November.

The forum will focus on bolstering international cooperation and fortifying various economic sectors impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and will see the participation of several current and former heads of state, influential business executives, government officials, and academic and economic experts from around the world, according to a Royal Court statement.

Participants from the public and private sectors will exchange ideas and discuss means of promoting global action, with a focus on sustainability and inclusive growth.

The Bloomberg New Economy Forum, now in its third year, is a platform for collaboration, identifying economic opportunities, and devising mechanisms to overcome global economic challenges, the statement said.