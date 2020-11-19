King to participate in G-20 Leaders’ Summit on Saturday

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah is set to participate on Saturday in the upcoming G-20 Leaders’ Summit as a guest of honour, at the invitation of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia.

Held under Saudi presidency this year, the summit convenes virtually on November 21 and 22 as part of the G-20’s efforts to safeguard the global economy, especially in light of the impact of COVID-19, according to a Royal Court statement.

The G-20 is the world's leading forum for international economic cooperation, and it includes leaders from all continents, representing developed and developing countries.

G-20 member states collectively account for 80 per cent of the world's gross domestic product, two thirds of the world's population, and three quarters of global trade.

G-20 members are: Saudi Arabia, the United States, Turkey, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, South Africa, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Australia, and the EU.