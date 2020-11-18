King to participate in trilateral summit in Abu Dhabi

By JT - Nov 18,2020 - Last updated at Nov 17,2020

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday departed for Abu Dhabi to participate in a trilateral summit slated for Wednesday, with Bahrain King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, and Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and the deputy supreme commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

King Abdullah's participation in the summit comes at the invitation of Sheikh Mohammad, according to a Royal Court statement.

HRH Crown Prince Hussein was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.