King to participate in trilateral summit with Sisi, Iraqi PM

By JT - Mar 24,2019 - Last updated at Mar 24,2019

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah is scheduled to participate in a trilateral summit in Cairo today with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.

The summit will cover economic, trade, and investment cooperation between Jordan, Egypt and Iraq, as well as the latest regional developments, according to a Royal Court statement.

In phone calls on Friday with Iraqi President Barham Saleh and Abdul Mahdi, the King extended his condolences over the victims of the ferry that sank in the Tigris River on Thursday.

During the calls, King Abdullah affirmed Jordan’s support for Iraq at this difficult time, according to the statement.

Also on Friday, Prime Minister Omar Razzaz telephoned Abdul Mahdi and expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Razzaz stressed the Kingdom’s support to Iraq to overcome the repercussions of the incident that claimed the lives of dozens.