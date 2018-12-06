King, Queen attend state funeral of former US president Bush

AMMAN — Their Majesties King Abdullah and Queen Rania on Wednesday attended the state funeral of former US president George H. W. Bush, held at the Washington National Cathedral, a Royal Court statement said.

US President Donald Trump and a number of world leaders attended the funeral.

Wednesday was declared a national day of mourning in the United States over the passing of former president Bush last Friday. He was 94 years old.

Their Majesties on Tuesday extended their condolences to the Bush family at Blair House over the passing of Bush. They also signed the condolence book, the statement said.