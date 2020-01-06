You are here
King reaffirms importance of Iraq’s stability
By JT - Jan 06,2020 - Last updated at Jan 06,2020
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, in a phone call with Iraqi President Barham Salih on Sunday, reaffirmed Jordan's keenness to maintain Iraq's security and stability.
His Majesty stressed the need to exert all efforts to overcome tensions, protect all components of the Iraqi people and avoid threats to regional and global peace and stability, according to a Royal Court statement.
