King reaffirms importance of Iraq's stability

By JT - Jan 06,2020 - Last updated at Jan 06,2020

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, in a phone call with Iraqi President Barham Salih on Sunday, reaffirmed Jordan's keenness to maintain Iraq's security and stability.

His Majesty stressed the need to exert all efforts to overcome tensions, protect all components of the Iraqi people and avoid threats to regional and global peace and stability, according to a Royal Court statement. 

