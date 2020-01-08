King reaffirms Jordan’s keenness on Iraq’s stability

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, in a phone call on Wednesday with outgoing Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, reaffirmed Jordan’s keenness to maintain Iraq’s security and stability, and safeguard all components of the Iraqi people.

King Abdullah stressed the need to exert all efforts to overcome tensions and avoid threats to regional security and stability, according to a Royal Court statement.

In a written letter to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, His Majesty has underlined the solid Jordanian-Egyptian relations, stressing the need for continued coordination between the two countries on various issues of mutual concern.

In the letter, the King voiced keenness on enhancing the Amman-Cairo relations in all fields, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The letter was delivered on Wednesday by Adviser to His Majesty for Communication and Coordination Bisher Al Khasawneh.