King reaffirms Jordan's support for Palestinians in phone call with Abbas

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, in a phone call on Wednesday with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, discussed the latest developments related to the Palestinian cause, in line with the ongoing coordination and consultations between the two sides.

During the call, the King reaffirmed Jordan's full support for the Palestinians in pursuit of their just and legitimate rights and establishing their independent state on the June 4, 1967, lines with East Jerusalem as its capital, a Royal Court statement said.

Abbas expressed appreciation for Jordan’s steadfast positions, under His Majesty’s leadership, in support of the Palestinian cause.