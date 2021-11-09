You are here
King receives Hellenic National Defence General Staff chief
Nov 09,2021 - Last updated at Nov 09,2021
His Majesty King Abdullah meets with Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff Gen. Konstantinos Floros at Al Husseiniya Palace on Tuesday (Petra photo)
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday received Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff Gen. Konstantinos Floros at Al Husseiniya Palace, according to a Royal Court statement.
Discussions covered means to advance defence cooperation between Jordan and Greece, as well as international efforts to counter terrorism within a holistic approach.
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Hneiti attended the meeting.
