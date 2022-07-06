King receives invitation to visit Oman

By JT - Jul 06,2022 - Last updated at Jul 06,2022

Prince Feisal bin Al Hussein, the Regent, receives Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi at Al Husseiniya Palace on Wednesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — HRH Prince Feisal bin Al Hussein, the Regent, on Wednesday received Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, who delivered a letter to His Majesty King Abdullah from Oman Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik inviting His Majesty to visit Oman.

The meeting, held at Al Husseiniya Palace, covered the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and Oman, as well as means of enhancing cooperation in various fields.

Discussions also covered the need to maintain coordination and consultation between the two countries on issues of mutual concern, in service of shared interests and Arab causes, according to a Royal Court statement.

For his part, Minister Albusaidi expressed keenness on advancing ties across various sectors, voicing appreciation of Jordan’s positions in pursuit of enhancing regional security and stability.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and the accompanying Omani delegation attended the meeting.