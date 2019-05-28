King receives phone call from Bahrain monarch

You are here

By JT - May 28,2019 - Last updated at May 28,2019

AMMAN—His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday received a phone call from King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, and discussed the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and Bahrain, as well as keenness to expand cooperation.

Discussions during the phone call also covered current regional developments and efforts to reach political solutions to regional crises, according to a Royal Court statement.

