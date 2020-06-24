King receives phone call from German president

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday received a phone call from Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and discussed bilateral relations and the latest regional developments.

King Abdullah underscored the deep-rooted relations between Jordan and Germany, and expressed keenness to enhance ties across various sectors, stressing the importance of continued coordination on issues of mutual concern, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty also voiced appreciation of Germany’s support for Jordan.

The King noted the importance of maintaining efforts to counter and contain coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in line with the vision outlined in the op-ed published in the Financial Times in March, co-authored by His Majesty, President Steinmeier, and the presidents of Singapore, Ethiopia and Ecuador.

Discussions also covered the latest regional developments, especially the Palestinian cause, and the importance of reaching political solutions to Middle East crises, particularly with Germany scheduled to take over the presidency of the UN Security Council and the Council of the European Union in July.

His Majesty reaffirmed the need to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of the two-state solution, guaranteeing the establishment of an independent, sovereign and viable Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.