You are here

Home » Local » King receives phone call from Qatari Emir

King receives phone call from Qatari Emir

By JT - May 23,2017 - Last updated at May 23,2017

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday received a phone call from Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, during which both leaders discussed bilateral ties and the latest regional developments, according to a Royal Court statement. 

up
2 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
6 + 14 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Opinion

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.