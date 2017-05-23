You are here
King receives phone call from Qatari Emir
By JT - May 23,2017 - Last updated at May 23,2017
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday received a phone call from Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, during which both leaders discussed bilateral ties and the latest regional developments, according to a Royal Court statement.
