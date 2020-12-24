You are here
King receives phone call from US VP
By JT - Dec 24,2020 - Last updated at Dec 24,2020
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday received a phone call from US Vice President Mike Pence.
Discussions in the phone call covered the strategic partnership and cooperation between the two countries, and a number of regional issues.
