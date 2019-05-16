King returns home after taking part in 'Christchurch Call' summit

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah returned to Jordan on Thursday after participating in the high-level meeting on the Christchurch Call to Action to Eliminate Terrorist and Violent Extremist Content Online, which took place in Paris at the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

King Abdullah delivered a speech at a closed session during the summit on Wednesday, stressing the importance of uniting international efforts and working in partnership to confront the threats of extremism and hate speech, with the aim of reaching solutions to counter the abuse of technology and social media by extremists and terrorists, a Royal Court statement said.

Ahead of the summit, His Majesty and Ardern co-chaired a roundtable discussion with executives and representatives of global tech companies on the topic of safeguarding the Internet and social media against extremist content and hate speech.

On the sidelines of the Christchurch Call summit, the King met with French President Macron, British Prime Minister Theresa May, New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker according to the statement.