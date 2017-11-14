King sends letter on ties to Dubai ruler

AMMAN — Prime Minister Hani Mulki on Monday presented a written letter from His Majesty King Abdullah to His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE vice president, prime minister and ruler of Dubai.

The letter addressed bilateral relations between Jordan and the UAE and means to enhance cooperation in various fields, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Mulki underscored the "deep-rooted" relations between the two countries and keenness on boosting them to serve the interests of both countries and their peoples.

He expressed Jordan's appreciation for the UAE’s support, which, he said, contributed to several development projects and efforts to overcome economic challenges.

The prime minister praised the progress achieved by the UAE, especially Dubai.

In the aftermath of the Arab summit that was held in Jordan last March, ICT Minister Majd Shweikeh paid a visit to the UAE to review Dubai's advanced expertise in the field of e-government, the premier noted, adding that the success of the e-government enterprise, would reduce contact between service providers and citizens, which would lead to reducing corruption and promoting justice.

He commended the outcomes of the Jordan-UAE joint committee's meetings that were held in Abu Dhabi last month.

Mulki briefed Sheikh Mohammad on the economic challenges that face the Kingdom and fiscal and economic reforms implemented by the government to achieve self-reliance as a strategic objective.

The prime minister pointed out the security, economic and social repercussions of the Syrian crisis on Jordan, stressed that the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army and the security agencies have worked vigorously for the past seven years to protect the Kingdom’s borders from terrorists and smugglers, activities that have been funded from the Treasury, which exacerbated budgetary challenges.

For his part, Sheikh Mohammad sent his greetings to the King and voiced his keenness on more cooperation.

He commended the advanced levels that the Jordan-UAE relations have reached.

Also on Monday, upon an invitation from Sheik Mohammad, Mulki, who is also the defence minister, attended Dubai Airshow 2017.

The prime minister toured the five-day exhibition and had a first-hand look at the products showcased by participating companies.

The exhibition saw the participation of 1,200 civil and military companies from the several countries.

Mulki was briefed on the event’s functions, including airshows, models of pilotless planes, specialised exhibitions and conferences.

The prime minister visited the pavilion of the Jordan Airmotive, which is a company specialised in maintaining aircraft engines.

