You are here
King, Sisi discuss Palestine reconciliation
By JT - Oct 17,2017 - Last updated at Oct 17,2017
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday received a telephone call from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, during which they reviewed the latest developments concerning the recent Palestinian reconciliation deal, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
His Majesty King Abdullah affirmed Jordan’s support for the efforts made by Egypt to achieve this reconciliation, and reach an agreement that would end the division among Palestinians.
Rival Palestinian factions Hamas and Fateh signed the reconciliation deal after Hamas agreed to hand over administrative control of Gaza, including the key Rafah border crossing, a decade after seizing the enclave in a civil war.
The deal, brokered by Egypt, bridges a bitter gulf between the Western-backed mainstream Fateh Party of President Abbas and the Islamist Hamas.
Related Articles
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Friday received a phone call from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, during which the King congratula
GAZA/CAIRO — Rival Palestinian factions Hamas and Fateh signed a reconciliation deal on Thursday after Hamas agreed to hand over administrat
GAZA — The new chief of Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, arrived in Cairo on Saturday to hold talks with senior Egyptian of
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 17, 2017
Opinion
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 17, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment