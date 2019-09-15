King to start working visit to Germany on Tuesday

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah is scheduled to start a working visit to Germany on Tuesday, a Royal Court statement said on Friday.

During the visit, the King will hold talks with Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on means to bolster cooperation, as well as current regional developments, according to the statement.

King Abdullah is also slated to head to New York City, where His Majesty will head Jordan’s delegation at the 74th Session of the General Assembly of the United Nations.