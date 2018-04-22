King talks to radio show, orders aid to vulnerable citizens

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday was keen to directly intervene to present assistance to several citizens whose cases were addressed at the "Honestly with Rotana" radio show, where the King telephoned host Yasser Nsour.

During the call, His Majesty highlighted the importance of meeting these citizens' needs, stating: "It is our duty to stand with them and help them."

King Abdullah noted that he directed stakeholders at the Royal Hashemite Court to follow up on these citizens' conditions and provide them with the necessary assistance.

He expressed his keenness to support children of martyrs, saying: "They will have all my support; they will always receive our support and attention".

"This is the least we can do; as I said more than once, no day passes without thinking about citizens and how we can ease their burdens and improve their living conditions," the King added.

His Majesty urged the radio station to continue highlighting citizens' concerns, stressing that the core role of professional media is to shed light on issues related to the daily lives of people.

Among the cases reviewed in the show was the case of Itaf Khawaldeh, a widow who suffers from severe vision problems. She has five children and lives in a rented house.

The show also highlighted the case of Firas Bani Abdou, who cannot work, has a family of nine members and lives in a house unfit for human habitation, as well as the case of Lara Aqel, the widow of martyr Khalid Hawamdeh, who is a mother of five, including a five-year-old daughter with hydrocephalus.