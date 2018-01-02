King, UAE Crown Prince exchange New Year greetings

AMMAN () — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday received a phone call from Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in which they exchanged greetings on the occasion of the New Year, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty stressed on the “deep-rooted and historic relations” between the UAE and Jordan, and his keenness on enhancing cooperation during 2018, serving the interests of both countries and people, the statement said.

Last month, Emirati Ambassador to Jordan Matar Shamsi noted in remarks to the press that the volume of the UAE’s investments in the Kingdom amounts to more than $12 billion and securing thousands of jobs for Jordanians.

He added that Jordan was the first country to recognise and establish diplomatic ties with the Emirati union in 1971, remarking that diplomatic representation at the level of ambassador was in place one day after the union was declared.

The UAE-Jordanian Joint Committee held its third meeting at the end of October 2017, during which 12 agreements and memoranda of understanding were signed.