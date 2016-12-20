King urges Iraqis ‘to better communicate among each other’

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday discussed political and security developments in Iraq with Iraqi political leaders at Al Husseiniya Palace, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King highlighted the importance of working with Iraq to support its stability, unity and prosperity, during the meeting with Iraqi Vice President Osama Al Nujaifi, Deputy Prime Minister Saleh Al Mutlaq and Parliament Speaker Salim Al Jabouri, and separately with Vice President Iyad Allawi.

His Majesty highlighted the importance of rebuilding Iraq, fighting terrorism and helping Iraqis organise their life and communicate better among each other to build a shared vision about the future, in which all Iraqis achieve their ambitions based on national principles that achieve prosperity and stability.

The King also stressed the importance of building Arab support for Iraqis in the upcoming stage and working with the international community to entrench stability and build a better future for the Iraqis.

During the first meeting, His Majesty and the political leaders reviewed challenges facing Iraq and ways to help it improve the conditions in disaster zones and deal with refugees, with His Majesty voicing the Kingdom’s willingness to support Iraq in all possible means.

The Iraqi political leaders highlighted the importance of Jordan’s assistance in garnering Arab support for Iraq, stressing the time factor and the need to work swiftly to abort the plans of those seeking to serve their agendas at the expense of Iraqis, their unity and stability.

They also condemned the terrorist attack that targeted police patrols in Karak on Sunday and resulted in 10 deaths among civilians and security personnel, in addition to 34 injuries. They offered their condolences to the King and Jordanians, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

At his meeting with Allawi, the King highlighted the importance of rebuilding Iraq’s institutions, boosting its unity, improving its political environment and limiting foreign interventions in the country’s affairs.

They discussed regional and international efforts to fight terrorist organisations.

The meetings were attended by Royal Court Chief Fayez Tarawneh, King’s Adviser on National Security Affairs and General Intelligence Department Director Gen. Faisal Shobaki and King’s Office Director Jafar Hassan.

Also on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs and Minister of State for Investment Affairs Jawad Anani met with Iraqi President Fouad Masoum and handed him a letter by His Majesty King Abdullah, inviting him to participate in the Arab Summit to be hosted in Jordan in March 2017, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Masoum said he intended to attend the pan-Arab Summit meeting, noting he follows up with interest on the King’s efforts to talk with all concerned Iraqi parties to reach a comprehensive Iraqi national conciliation.

The Iraqi president condemned the terrorist attack in Karak on Sunday, offering his condolences to Jordanians.

Earlier in the day, Anani discussed ways to advance relations with Iraq during a meeting with Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim Al Jaafari in Baghdad.

The deputy premier said that in the upcoming period, an ambassador representing the Kingdom will be sent to Baghdad, noting that Prime Minister Hani Mulki is planning to visit Iraq soon.

He added that reopening the Turaibil border crossing can stimulate trade between the two countries.

For his part, Jaafari said his country intends to reopen the border crossing in coordination with Jordan, noting that having a Jordanian ambassador in Baghdad boosts relations.

Anani also met with the President of the Iraqi National Alliance Ammar Al Hakim, who said Iraq has hope that its issues are duly discussed and supported in the summit meeting.