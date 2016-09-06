You are here

King, US vice president discuss region

By JT - Sep 06,2016 - Last updated at Sep 06,2016

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday received a telephone call from US Vice President Joe Biden, during which they discussed the latest regional developments, especially in Syria.

His Majesty and Biden also went over international efforts exerted in the war against terrorism, according to a Royal Court statement.

Jordan has been pushing for an agreement between the US and Russia to solve the Syrian crisis through political means, and to help Muslim countries defend their faith against terrorist groups not only in Syria and Iraq, but also in North and East Africa and Asian countries. 

 

Amman has also been urging world powers to pay more attention to the Mideast conflict, which has been sidelined amid the regional chaos. 

