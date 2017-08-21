You are here

Home » Local » King to visit Canada next week

King to visit Canada next week

By JT - Aug 21,2017 - Last updated at Aug 21,2017

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah is scheduled to pay an official visit to Canada on August 28, a Royal Court statement said on Monday. 

During the visit, the King will meet with Governor General of Canada David Johnston, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and a number of Canadian senior officials. 

His Majesty will discuss means of enhancing cooperation between Jordan and Canada in various fields and the latest regional and international developments. 

up
6 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
2 + 11 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.