King to visit Canada next week

By JT - Aug 21,2017 - Last updated at Aug 21,2017

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah is scheduled to pay an official visit to Canada on August 28, a Royal Court statement said on Monday.

During the visit, the King will meet with Governor General of Canada David Johnston, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and a number of Canadian senior officials.

His Majesty will discuss means of enhancing cooperation between Jordan and Canada in various fields and the latest regional and international developments.