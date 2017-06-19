You are here
King to visit France Monday
By JT - Jun 19,2017 - Last updated at Jun 19,2017
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday is scheduled to start a working visit to France, during which he will hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron over the latest regional and international developments.
His Majesty’s meeting with Macron will also focus on means to enhance cooperation ties between Amman and Paris, according to a Royal Court statement.
This will be the first meeting between the King and President Macron, 39, who defeated Marine Le Pen in the presidential run-off last month and became France’s youngest president.
French voters on Sunday returned to the polls for the second round of parliamentary elections, which Macron’s central party is tipped to win by a landslide, completing his reset of national politics, Agence France-Presse reported.
