King to visit Poland Sunday

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah is scheduled to pay a working visit to Poland on Sunday, during which he will discuss regional and international developments and bilateral relations with Polish President Andrzej Duda, a Royal Court statement said on Saturday.

HRH Prince Feisal was sworn in as Regent.

By the end of 2015, Poland’s trade exchange with Jordan had grown fourfold over the previous seven years.

In a recent interview during May with Polish Ambassador to Jordan Krzysztof Bojko, he said that when he moved to Jordan in 2009, the bilateral trade volume was $23 million while last year, it stood at $98 million.

At the time, he also noted that in 2011, before the so-called Arab Spring, up to 30,000 Poles used to visit Jordan annually, noting that the number decreased this year.