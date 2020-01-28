King visits Mudawara area, launches agricultural projects

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah’s several-day tour in the southern region included, on Monday, a visit to Mudawara area in Maan Governorate, where His Majesty launched a number of agricultural projects, to be established on an area of 25,000 dunums that benefit from 25 water wells in Mudawara, with the aim of empowering the local community.

Upon completion, the projects have the potential of providing 200 job opportunities, with 70 families benefitting from the first phase by establishing agricultural units, according to a Royal Court statement.

The projects will entail establishing an agricultural association for the local community to facilitate access to the necessary agricultural machinery and equipment and the cultivation of 500 dunums, as well as livestock farming and dairy production.

King Abdullah underscored the importance of such projects in supporting families, enabling them to utilise state-owned land to establish agricultural projects and contribute to providing employment opportunities in the area.

His Majesty pointed out that these projects strategically utilise the area’s water resources, and urged expanding on them to achieve self-sufficiency and increase agricultural exports.

During the visit, the King was briefed on the plan to utilise 25 water wells over several stages to serve these projects.

Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, Adviser to His Majesty for Communication and Coordination Bisher Al Khasawneh, Adviser to His Majesty for Policies and Media Kamal Al Nasser, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Hashemite Fund for the Development of Jordan Badia Sharifa Zein Al Sharaf Bint Nasser, and local community representatives accompanied His Majesty on the visit.