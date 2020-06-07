Kingdom hails Egyptian efforts towards Libyan peace

AMMAN — Jordan on Saturday hailed Egyptian efforts to resolve the Libyan crisis, which have resulted in the "Cairo declaration" that was launched in the presence of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi expressed the Kingdom's appreciation for the Egyptian efforts that resulted in the "important" Cairo declaration, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Safadi stressed that the declaration represents an initiative that aligns with other international initiatives that require support to achieve a political solution to the Libyan crisis in a way that guarantees the unity and stability of the country through Libyan dialogue.

The initiative was announced earlier on Saturday with calls for ceasefire as of Monday, and it highlighted the importance of the outcomes of the Berlin conference in regards to reaching a political solution to the crisis and committing to announcing a Libyan constitution.