Kingdom to host 29th session of joint Jordanian-Egyptian Higher Committee Tuesday

AMMAN — The 29th session of the joint Jordanian-Egyptian Higher Committee is scheduled to take place in Amman on Tuesday, Minister of State for Media Affairs Sakher Dudin announced on Saturday.

The decision for the committee to convene was taken during a February meeting that was held in Cairo between Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh and his Egyptian counterpart Mustafa Madbouly, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Holding these meetings, despite the exceptional health conditions that the world is going through, reflects the two countries’ “determination and mutual eagerness” to further enhance and advance bilateral relations, implement cooperation projects in various fields, and maintain coordination on all issues that can serve the two countries and their people, Dudin said.

Technical teams from both countries started their meetings on Saturday and will discuss over the next two days the technical aspects of the 29th session’s agenda before the committee convenes on Tuesday under the chairmanship of the prime ministers of the two countries.

Over the past few weeks, the two sides held preparatory meetings in Cairo, during which they discussed the outcomes of the committee’s previous meeting and progress made towards implementing projects that Amman and Cairo agreed on.

Meanwhile, Dudin said that the Kingdom on Wednesday is planned to host follow-up and coordination meetings under the trilateral cooperation mechanism between Jordan, Egypt and Iraq, in a bid to achieve the envisioned integration between the three countries.

Later on Saturday, the technical meetings of the Joint Jordanian-Egyptian Higher Committee were started.

The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply said in a statement, cited by Petra, that the meetings were chaired by the Secretary General of the Ministry Youssef Shamali, from the Jordanian side, and adviser to the Minister of Investment and International Cooperation Tariq Shaarawi from the Egyptian side.

The ministry said that the committee discussed cooperation in a number of fields, mainly trade, investment, energy, agriculture, transport specifications and standards, and labour.

The committee also went over several draft agreements and memoranda of understanding that are scheduled to be signed during the meetings of the committee in Amman.