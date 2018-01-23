Kingdom needs $7.3 billion in 2018-2020 for adequate response to refugee crisis

AMMAN — Between 2018-2020, Jordan’s needs under the Jordan Response Plan (JRP) for the Syrian Crisis are estimated at about $7.3 billion, according to a draft of the plan posted on the website of the JRP for the Syrian Crisis.

Out of the total budget, around $2.761 billion is dedicated to make up for expenses related to subsidy, security, income loss and infrastructure depreciation ensuing from to the Syria crisis, while $2.125 billion will finance refugee-related interventions and $2. 594 billion will fund projects to strengthen the country’s resilience, including that of communities where both Jordanians and Syrians live, according to the draft.

Total needs for 2018 are estimated at around $2.482 billion, while the amount is estimated at $2.523 billion for 2019 and $2.303 billion for 2020.

The government called for increased aid to the Kingdom and for honouring pledged commitments.

“Jordan is undertaking this responsibility on behalf of the international community... [having] endured so many burdens,” Minister of State for Media Affairs and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani told The Jordan Times on Tuesday.

The minister added: “We have serious economic challenges and Jordanians should not be left with inadequate help from the international community,” said the minister.

“We stand on high moral grounds because of what we did to refugees but we have reached a saturation point,” Momani said.

In order to soundly respond to the negative effects of the crisis, Jordan has adopted the Jordan Response Plan (JRP) 2018-2020, which is a resilience-based approach that bridges the divide between short-term humanitarian and longer-term developmental responses.

The JRP 2018 – 2020 is a three-year plan that seeks to address the needs and vulnerabilities of Syrian refugees and Jordanian people, communities and institutions affected by the crisis. It incorporates refugee and resilience responses into one comprehensive vulnerability assessment and one single plan for each sector.

The JRP2018-2020 fully integrates the most recent policy decisions taken by the government of Jordan on livelihood and education issues, thereby becoming the only national document within which international grants for the Syria crisis should be provided.

In order to maximise the possibilities of securing reliable and predictable funds to assist in the delivery of both short-term humanitarian and longer-term resilience-based interventions, the plan adopts a multiyear rolling approach spanning 36 months, according to a draft of the plan.

The JRP is expected to be revised on an annual basis based on updated needs and vulnerabilities. It is believed that this will facilitate the design and implementation of clear linkages between humanitarian and development interventions, as well as the provision of multiyear predictable funding. The JRP is not conceived in an institutional vacuum but it is part of a wider national planning process that reflects the country’s longer term development vision.

Of the total amount for 2018-2020, around $1.149 billion represents the needs of the sector of education, while the needs of the energy sector for the period stand at $171.9 million and for food security $597.6 million and $837 million for social protection and $653 million for water and sanitation, among others.