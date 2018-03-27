Kingdom seeks bigger Cyprus role in region, broader partnership

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah and Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides on Tuesday discussed means to expand cooperation between Jordan and Cyprus, as well as current regional developments.

His Majesty expressed keenness to develop bilateral relations and stressed the importance of building on the outcomes of the trilateral Jordanian-Greek-Cypriot summit that was held earlier this year in Nicosia to enhance partnership and cooperation, and realise peace in the Middle East, according to a Royal Court statement.

The meeting, which was held at Al Husseiniya Palace, covered the investment and competitiveness characteristics provided by the Jordanian economy, as well as the strategic location of the Kingdom and the free trade agreements Jordan has entered with key economies and blocs.

Talks also focused on the Palestinian issue and Jerusalem, with King Abdullah highlighting the importance of intensifying efforts to end the stalemate in the peace process and revive negotiations between the Palestinians and the Israelis, based on the two-state solution as the formula that leads to the establishment of a Palestinian independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

They also reviewed challenges facing churches in Jerusalem, and the Jordanian role in preserving Islamic and Christian holy sites in the city as the custodian of these shrines.

Regional crises and endeavours to reaching political solutions to them, in addition to the war on terrorism within a holistic approach were also addressed.

Also on Tuesday, Senate President Faisal Fayez met with Christodoulides over means to enhance bilateral relations between Jordan and Cyprus at all levels.

They went over several regional issues, mainly the Syrian crisis, the Palestinian issue and terrorism, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Both sides stressed the importance of reaching a political solution to the Syrian crisis and continued joint efforts in the war on extremism and terrorism that have become a threat to all.

Fayez expressed his appreciation for the EU’s support for the Kingdom’s stands on Jerusalem and Europeans’ rejection of the US decision recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and for supporting His Majesty’s efforts aiming at realising peace in the region.

The Senate president underlined the repercussions of the Syrian refugee influx on the Kingdom and its economic and social impacts, noting that Jordan was among the most affected countries in terms of the Syrian crisis and regional turmoil.

In this regard, he said that the cost of hosting Syrian refugees in the Kingdom totalled $10.3 billion by the end of 2017, while the world provided only 25 per cent of the cost on average, a matter which contributed to a wider budget deficit and higher rates of poverty and unemployment in the kingdom.

Fayez urged Cyprus to play a positive role inside the EU to push member countries to increase assistance to Jordan and direct part of the aid to support the general budget.

For his part, Christodoulides commended the Kingdom’s pro-peace role and its keenness to bring about security and stability in the region, as well as Jordan’s efforts in the war on terrorism, Petra added.

He also stressed the importance of enhancing relations between Cyprus and Jordan in various fields, especially at the political, economic and parliamentary levels, expressing his country’s keenness to build strong partnership ties with the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi discussed with his counterpart the outcomes of the ministerial emergency conference to support the UNRWA that co-chaired by Jordan, Egypt and Sweden earlier this month.

Safadi and Christodoulides stressed the importance of supporting the UN organisation to enable it to continue the provision of its services to refugees.