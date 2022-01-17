Kingdom sees 5,039 COVID cases, highest in months

AMMAN — Eighteen COVID-19 deaths and 5,039 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Monday, increasing the caseload to 1,106,006, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 13,004, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as the positive rate, stood at nearly 13.02 per cent, while the daily death rate among COVID-19 patients was 0.4 per cent.

A total of 38,692 virus tests were also conducted on Monday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 14,134,430, according to the statement.

The statement added that 1,392 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Monday, expecting the total number of recoveries after finishing the 14-day quarantine period to stand at 1,062,642.

The statement added that there are currently 30,419 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 100 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Monday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 604, the statement said, adding that 84 recovered patients left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients reached 12 per cent, ICU beds reached 29 per cent, while occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 12 per cent.

In the central region, isolation bed occupancy rate reached 15 per cent, 27 per cent for ICUs and 10 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation bed occupancy rate of 7 per cent, 8 per cent for ICUs, and 4 per cent for ventilators.

The cases comprised 2,946 in Amman, 432 in Irbid, 392 in Balqa, 676 in Zarqa, 104 in Jerash, 73 in Karak, 49 in Ajloun, 40 in Aqaba, 130 in Madaba, 44 in Ramtha District, 100 in Mafraq, zero in Tafileh, 53 in Maan, while no cases were reported in Petra District.

The statement also added that the total number of people who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has reached 4,522,121,while 4,117,790 have received their second shot.

The number of people who have registered on the vaccination platform has reached 4,805,652.