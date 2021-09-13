Kingdom sees 6 COVID deaths, 883 virus cases

AMMAN — Six COVID-19 deaths and 883 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Sunday, increasing the caseload to 807,384, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 10,548, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, stood at nearly 3.04 per cent.

A total of 29,050 virus tests were also conducted on Sunday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 9,581,308, according to the statement.

The statement added that 1,098 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Sunday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 784,613.

The statement added that there are currently 12,223 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 83 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Sunday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 545, the statement said, adding that 59 recovered patients left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients reached 11 per cent, ICU beds reached 16 per cent, while the occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 7 per cent.

In the central region, isolation bed occupancy rate reached 16 per cent, 26 per cent for ICUs and 10 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation beds occupancy rate of 8 per cent, 12 per cent for ICUs and 12 per cent for ventilators.

The cases comprised 437 in Amman, 80 in Zarqa, 56 in Tafileh, 53 in Irbid, 50 in Balqa, 48 in Jerash, 34 in Aqaba, 29 in Karak, 28 in Mafraq, 22 in Maan, 19 in Madaba, 14 in Ajloun and 13 in Petra District, while no cases were reported in Ramtha District.

The statement also added that the total number of people who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has reached 3,577,708 while 3,091,385 got their second shot.

The number of people who have registered on the vaccination platform has reached 4,031,432.