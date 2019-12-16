King's efforts result in $300m grant from UAE

AMMAN — The efforts of His Majesty King Abdullah, whose top priority is supporting limited-income people and improving the living conditions of citizens, have resulted in receiving a grant of $300 million from the UAE.

"The grant is a result of "deep-rooted" relations between the two brotherly countries and peoples under the leaderships of King Abdullah and UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, quoted sources at the Royal Hashemite Court as saying on Monday.

His Majesty and Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the UAE armed forces, with support from Sheikh Khalifa, had discussed means to provide support necessary for social protection, health and education programmes in the Kingdom to contribute to alleviating burdens on the general budget.

The same source added that the UAE grant will be allocated for subsidising medical treatment of citizens who are not covered in health insurance, citizens with chronic diseases and beneficiaries of the National Aid Fund to provide them with the basic living requirements.