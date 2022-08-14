KOICA workshop discusses operation plans for 3 schools

Participants pose for a group photo during a workshop organised by the Korea International Cooperation Agency and the Ministry of Education on Sunday (Photo courtesy of KOICA)

AMMAN — The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the Ministry of Education held a workshop on “Designing Three New Schools for the Future” along with implementing partner, Dong-Eui University on Sunday.

KOICA and the ministry are currently looking towards the finish line for the “Establishment of Three New Schools for Disadvantaged Students in Jordan” project, according to a statement from the agency.

Recently, three newly built schools in Irbid, Mafraq and Zarqa were handed over to the ministry. The project consisted of teacher training and the provision of furniture and equipment, and had a budget of $11.1 million.

The workshop endeavoured to provide opportunities for future teachers at the three schools to form cooperative relationships, share project performances, and inspire leadership in order to create a better learning environment.

Seo Donsung, the country director of KOICA Jordan, stated that it was “a pleasure working together for the future of Jordan’s students” and that he “believes the teachers will be leading the success journey” of these schools.

The workshop included a brief of the project, as well as sessions regarding assessments of the current status of the schools, the presentation of action plans, and the showcasing of new ideas to be implemented going forward.

The project is expected to end in December 2022, with the number of direct beneficiaries expected to reach nearly 2,600 students, including about 370 are Syrian refugee students.