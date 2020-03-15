Labour Ministry issues measures against spread of virus in workplaces

AMMAN — Minister of Labour Nidal Bataineh on Sunday issued a set of instructions to the private sector that included recommendations to have employees work remotely, prevent employees who have recently travelled from returning to the office, prohibit large gatherings at work and suspend the use of fingerprint clocking-in systems.

In a statement, Bataineh addressed the chamber of industry, chamber of trade and the heads of trade unions regarding health and safety instructions within their sectors.

“The cautionary and preventive measures listed are in accordance with the ministry’s role to provide a safe and sound work environment, sustain the non-proliferation of the coronavirus and follow the measures of the Jordanian Labour Law No. 8 of 1996 and its amendments,” the minister said.

Bataineh called upon private sector institutions to facilitate work from home within the usual working hours as much as possible, if the nature of their employees' work permits it.

Other instructions given by the minister included adherence to the travel instructions issued by government authorities, among which is the prohibition of any worker who has recently entered the Kingdom from returning to the workplace before visiting the Ministry of Health.

Setting strict administrative procedures to prevent gatherings of workers in large numbers, especially during breaks and meals, was also among the minister’s instructions, as well as the reiteration of the suspension of fingerprint devices.

“We also ask companies and organisations to activate the role of their occupational safety and health cadres, including supervisors, doctors, nurses and safety committees,” Bataineh added.

The minister's statement also highlighted the urgency of maintaining clean surfaces, tools and equipment. He added that the sterilisation of workplaces “could be done by civil defence cadres provided that sterilisation and disinfection materials are supplied by the employers”.

In the case that an employee is suspected to be infected with the virus, employers are advised to contact the Ministry of Health at the toll-free number (111).

Bataineh added that companies should also visit the nearest labour directorate to obtain awareness bulletins available in seven languages prepared by the Occupational Safety and Health Directorate.