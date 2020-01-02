Labour Ministry tasks committee to study feasibility of minimum wage raise

AMMAN — A tripartite committee has been invited by the Ministry of Labour to meet next Tuesday to study the feasibility of raising the minimum wage, according to Minister of Labour Nidal Bataineh.

The minister said in a statement that the issue of the minimum wage is “expected to be discussed in a way that differs from that in the past” during the committee meeting.

“The committee will discuss the minimum wage for the working hour in parallel with the minimum monthly wage in order to support the flexible and partial work system of freelancing," Bataineh added.

The committee, made up of three concerned parties representing employers, workers and the ministry will “thoroughly study and discuss the impact of raising the minimum wage from an economic viewpoint”, according to the statement.

Bataineh stated that the ministry must consider two components when discussing the new minimum wage. The first is improving the living conditions of the working citizen, and the second is providing an attractive investment environment whose production costs and the costs of labour do not “ward off” investors.

“We want to attract youth with desirable working conditions and good wages, but we also want to encourage investors and simulate investment. Therefore, expectations of the outcomes of this meeting should not be exaggerated,” he added.

The statement stressed the necessity of taking all factors into consideration from the perspective of workers and employers alike, saying that the committee will “seek the assistance of specialised experts, including the interest of the government and citizens, and study the matter comprehensively”.

Chaired by Bataineh, the committee must take its decisions unanimously. In the absence of unanimity, the matter will be submitted to the Cabinet, according to the statement.