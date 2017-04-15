By-law passed for national centre for developing curricula

AMMAN — The by-law of the national centre for developing curricula was published on Saturday in the Official Gazette and went into force, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The centre, which is financially and administratively independent, though connected to the prime minister, aims to improve the curricula, school textbooks and exams in accordance with the modern best practices and the Kingdom’s needs.

To achieve its goals, the centre works under the by-law to review and improve the curricula and the evaluation system in preschool, primary and secondary grades, based on the Jordanian educational philosophy within the religious and national context.

Key performance indicators for curricula and the evaluation process will be improved by the centre, in coordination with the concerned authorities, with a focus on education results for students in each level and by training teachers and enabling them to deliver the subjects.

The centre will develop examinations and the General Secondary Education Certificate Examination (Tawjihi), Petra reported, adding that it will also coordinate with the education ministry to achieve its goals, by regularly reviewing the curricula and evaluating textbooks and other educational material.

Under the by-law, the centre will have a higher council with a president appointed by Royal decree for three years which can be renewed, with its members made up of the ministers of education and higher education, the president of the Jordan Academy of Arabic, the grand mufti of the Kingdom and at least two experts also appointed by Royal decree for three years at a time.

The higher council will oversee a number of areas, including the centre’s public policy, final financial statements and annual draft budget.

All school text books will be developed by the national centre and will be reviewed by the education council of the education ministry, with any changes then officially adopted in accordance with the law.