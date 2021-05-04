Leaders International invites Jordanian entrepreneurs to join its digital academy for freelance work

By JT - May 04,2021 - Last updated at May 04,2021

AMMAN — Leaders International for Economic Development, an NGO for economic development, has officially launched its “Digital Avenue” project in Jordan.

With support from the US Department of State (DOS), the project gives Jordanian youth the opportunity to participate in the global digital market through building digital work capacities, connecting freelancers to form teams, and provide them with the opportunity to compete and bid on different digital work opportunities worldwide, according to a statement from the organisation.

It also announced the launching of the project’s online platform — Jordan’s very first umbrella to promote digital freelance work. It now invites Jordanian entrepreneurs, freelancers, and small business owners to register for a free training programme to build skills and capacities in winning and managing diverse digital assignments.

“The Digital Avenue project aims to reach the widest number of young freelancers, connect them to global markets, and foster a digital work culture in Jordan,” Hamzeh Shamaileh, country manager at Leaders International, was quoted in the statement as saying.

He further emphasized that more than 500 young Jordanians will be registered and trained, where a select few will receive mentorship and capacity building programmes to grow their work online and ultimately sustain a digital career independently.

Shamaileh also stressed the importance of the entrepreneurship sector in Jordan, pointing it as one of the leading economic contributors to putting Jordan on the map and providing new, much-needed job opportunities.

Interested entrepreneurs from different professional backgrounds who are intent on developing and marketing their skills online are invited to register on the project’s platform.