Legal Affairs minister meets UN Humanitarian Coordinator

By JT - Nov 04,2021 - Last updated at Nov 04,2021

AMMAN — Minister of State for Legal Affairs Wafaa Bani Mustafa on Wednesday met with UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Andreas Pedersen and expressed appreciation for the partnership between Jordan and the UN missions in Jordan.

Bani Mustafa also stressed that Jordan is committed to strengthening the partnership in all fields, praising the UN's support for Jordan's humanitarian and development efforts, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister reviewed the Kingdom's efforts in humanitarian issues and the major role it carries out, mainly towards the Syrian refugee crisis, highlighting its economic impact on Jordan.

Pedersen lauded the “deep-rooted” relations between Jordan and the UN's local offices, voicing appreciation for the Kingdom's efforts in facilitating the organisation's work.

He also commended Jordan's efforts in serving humanitarian issues, underlining that the UN fully supports such endeavours.