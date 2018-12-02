Libya’s Sarraj arrives in Amman for official visit

AMMAN — Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya Fayez Sarraj, accompanied by his wife, on Saturday arrived in Amman on an official visit to the Kingdom, during which he is scheduled to meet with His Majesty King Abdullah.

Sarraj, who heads a delegation of ministers and senior officials, will also meet with Prime Minister Omar Razzaz, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Upon arrival at the Marka Military Airport, the chairman was received by Razzaz, Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs Musa Maaytah and other senior officials and military officers.

King Abdullah and Sarraj held a meeting last year on the sidelines of the Jordanian-hosted Arab summit, and discussed the latest developments in Libya and efforts aimed at reaching unity among Libyans, building state institutions and achieving the security and stability necessary to maintain the unity of the country.