List of deals signed by Jordan, Saudi Arabia

By JT - Mar 28,2017 - Last updated at Mar 28,2017

AMMAN — Jordan and Saudi Arabia on Monday signed 15 agreements and memoranda of understanding, involving public and private institutions of both kingdoms.

1-Memorandum of association for the company to run the Saudi-Jordanian Investment Fund to implement investments in Jordan in several key sectors, whose value can reach up to $3 billion

2-A draft loan agreement to rebuild and rehabilitate the Desert Highway (Amman-Aqaba) with a value of $105 million

3-A draft agreement on environment preservation

4-A draft executive programme in the field of social care

5-A draft executive programme in the field of culture

6-A draft memorandum of understanding on post services

7-A draft memorandum of understanding between both countries’ health ministries

8-A draft memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the housing sector between both kingdoms’ housing ministries.

9-A draft agreement on mutual promotion and protection of investments between both countries’ governments

10-A draft contract on research and development regarding a project on mining the uranium in the central region of Jordan, which was signed between the Saudi King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy and the Jordan Atomic Energy Commission

11-A draft memorandum of understanding to study the economic feasibility of building two reactors of micro built-in units in Jordan for electricity generation and water desalination

12-A draft memorandum of understanding on news cooperation between both countries’ official news agencies

13-A memorandum of understanding for a mega medical project in Riyadh, worth $320 million

14-A memorandum of understanding to establish a Saudi-Jordanian company for developing medical services, at a cost of $54 million

15-A memorandum of understanding for the Reisheh project to develop, build and operate a 50-megawatt solar station on the eastern borders of Jordan, with a value of $70 million