Local organisation tackles drug abuse in Al Husn refugee camp

AMMAN — A few years ago, 23-year-old Ahmad went to his friend’s house in Al Husn refugee camp after a heated argument with his brother. There, he was offered a cigarette to calm down. Accepting it without much thought, Ahmad made the first step into a long and tragic downwards spiral.

Ahmad is one of the many young people in Jordan who fall victim to the numbing power of psychoactive substances to cope with their daily reality.

An escape from harsh reality

At the time, little did he know that the cigarette he had been given was known as the “Joker”, a drug widely available in Jordan and the region that has dangerous consequences and dreadful hallucinations.

According to web sources, this synthetic drug recently emerged in the Arab countries, causing devastating physical, psychological and social consequences.

As he started using daily, Ahmad went looking for higher class drugs for a stronger fix, falling deeper into the addictive vicious cycle. His behaviour started impacting his family deeply, with his father suffering a series of strokes that ultimately took his life after he learned of his son’s drug abuse.

The news of his father’s passing was the trigger to Ahmad’s search for help. However, living inside the refugee camp where he feared his secret would be exposed among the community, he felt trapped, fearing prosecution by the authorities.

Lack of resources to help

“My life was ruined. I lost my father and dropped out of college because of my drug addiction. I needed a way out of this life, but didn’t know how, I had nowhere to turn to,” Ahmad recalled.

According to researcher Emmanuel Streel who published a field-based report on substance abuse in refugee settings, “alcohol and other psychoactive substances can potentiate many underlying problems and contribute to the erosion of social relations and community structure”.

Al Husn refugee camp, located 80 km north of Amman, hosts some 25,000 refugees, 18 per cent of whom are unemployed, according to UNRWA. The lack of job opportunities and poor living conditions — half of the camp residents do not have health insurance — have pushed many desperate people to fall victim to drug addiction.

“The poor infrastructure of the camp, limited services and poor living conditions have allowed a drug cartel to be established in the camp. This has created a drug infestation within the camp, with 2 per cent of the camp’s population being drug users,” said Awad Al Saqer, a camp resident and head of Al Zuhoor Association for Social Welfare, located inside Al Husn camp. The organisation has been working with the Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) and the Forearms for Change Centre to tackle drug use in the camp with a holistic approach.

Al Zuhoor Association: ‘ ticket out of hell’

After reaching out to Saqer, who told him about amnesty laws for recovered drug addicts, Ahmad “got his ticket out”. Al Zuhoor offered him a treatment plan, including physical and psychological therapy. After years of abuse, he finally got clean.

Out of 10 Jordanians, eight recognise the need for help in relation to drug abuse but are too afraid to reach out, according to a UNDP statement, which stressed that the problem is even tougher for women, who represent one drug addict for 10 males.

For Huda, a 26-year-old mother of two, the pain caused by constant headaches that could not be soothed by over-the-counter medication, the spiral of drug addiction first came as a relief. One night out, she was offered a pill for her headaches by a new acquaintance.

“I slept for 10 hours, really slept, which hadn’t happened in years,” Huda recalled. With time, her increasing craving for pills and the financial and personal consequences of her addiction forced her to face reality.

She reached out to Al Zuhoor, where she was diagnosed with chronic untreated allergies, the cause of her headaches.

Need for awareness-raising on drug abuse

To counter the absence of education on drugs and narcotics laws for camp residents, Al Zuhoor started informative sessions on laws regarding drug use, drug distribution, drug manufacturing, and substance abuse, in cooperation with the AND.

“I want to protect my children from going down the same path I was on. Drugs are everywhere, but it’s all about how you protect yourself from them,” Huda stressed.

“The impact the awareness sessions had really echoed within the camp. We had key figures of our community confide their drug addiction to us. This was huge,” said Khaled Al Qaroot, head of the project and resident of the camp.

The project is part of the Community Cohesion Grant Mechanism, established by the embassy of Japan and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation in cooperation with the UNDP. It seeks to “elevate the impact of the Syrian refugee crisis on Jordanian hosting communities by supporting social cohesion through CBOs in five governorates,” a statement by UNDP said.

Ambassador to Jordan Hidenao Yanagi told The Jordan Times: “We are afraid that socially disadvantaged people will be marginalised, causing the radicalisation of younger people which can lead to a vicious circle with social instability,” adding “to avoid such situation and sustain cohesive society, the role of CBOs which can support disadvantaged and marginalised people at the grassroots level is crucial”.