Lost child reunited with family in Amman

AMMAN — Almost 12 hours after being found wandering in an Amman street, a child on Monday was reunited with his family thanks to media outlets, a senior police official said.

On Monday morning, the Public Security Department (PSD) issued a plea to the press with a photo of a boy they said was a seven-year-old with learning difficulties who was found wandering in downtown Amman.

The PSD urged citizens to contact 911 or the Juvenile Police with any information that could lead to his family.

“His family contacted us shortly after we issued the plea and they identified their son,” a senior police official said.

The official told The Jordan Times that the child was in good health and was handed over to his family.

The child has learning difficulties, the official added, and his family said that “he slipped out of the house without them noticing his disappearance”.

“We are really grateful to the media’s quick reaction and for spreading the news. It surely helped this child reunite with his family,” the police official said.