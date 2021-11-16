Lower House to help agricultural sector recover

AMMAN — The Lower House adopts demands to develop the agricultural sector and help it recover, Speaker Abdulkarim Dughmi said on Tuesday.

During a meeting with owners of unlicensed agricultural wells who organised a sit-in near the Lower House, Dughmi said that the government would meet with the intent to solve all pending problems, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He also stressed that interest in the agricultural sector is a top priority for His Majesty King Abdullah, given its importance in realising food security and increasing the GDP.

The speaker also pointed out that the Kingdom used to be an agricultural country in the past that exported wheat, and that well-structured plans are needed to combat all of the challenges that contributed to the decline of the sector.