Madaba lights up Christmas tree at Al Salam Square

AMMAN — Tourism Minister Nayef Al Fayez on Thursday evening attended a Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Al Salam Square in Madaba.

The ceremony, organised by the Association for Tourism Development and Heritage Preservation in Madaba, 30km southwest of Amman, was attended by Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs Musa Al Maaytah, EU Ambassador to Jordan Maria Hadjitheodosiou, Vatican’s Ambassador to Jordan Alberto Ortega Martin along with deputies and local dignitaries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Fayez said that the lighting up of the Christmas tree in Madaba coincides with the selection of Madaba as the capital of Arab tourism for 2022, extending his greetings to the Christian denominations on the occasion. Father Nicholas Daoud gave a speech in which he expressed his thanks to the Tourism minister for attending the ceremony, stressing the importance of the city of Madaba, whose social fabric reflects a plurality of religions.

Head of the Tourism Development and Heritage Preservation Society Samir Twal said that this year’s celebration was a brief one in compliance with the defence orders put in place to curb the spread of the COVID pandemic.